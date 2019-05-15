The Reedley Buccaneers came up just short of capturing the Central Valley Athletic League overall championship, falling by a 6-3 score to the Jefferson Patriots from Madera on May 9 at Reedley High.
The Bucs (9-1) couldn't overcome a four-run third-inning outburst by the visitors, who capitalized on a bases-loaded error by executing a squeeze bunt and hitting an RBI single. That wiped out an early 2-0 Bucs lead fueled by an RBI double by Aneas Vargas in the second inning. Reedley opened the scoring with a single run in the first.
Vargas later delivered a run-scoring single in the third to bring Reedley within 4-3. But the hosts couldn't push across a run the rest of the way, and the Patriots added insurance with two runs in the seventh inning.
Matthew Armendarez picked up the pitching victory for Jefferson, with both teams collecting seven hits on the afternoon.
Vargas had a double and single while Sam Rodriguez collected two hits with a run scored for Reedley.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.