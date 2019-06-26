A big seventh-inning rally helped put Reedley High's Emma Mulligan and Immanuel High's Brianna Duncan on the winning side at the 38th annual City-County softball game on June 19.
The County All-Stars wiped out a three-run deficit against their City counterparts with six runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 7-4 victory at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond.
Duncan played third base in the middle innings and scored a run during the decisive rally while Mulligan — the North Yosemite League's Most Valuable Player this past season — started the game in leftfield and played at her regular catcher position down the stretch. She was voted as the County's Most Inspirational Player, an award named for the late Jenny Eller.
