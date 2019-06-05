Reedley High's Emma Mulligan and Immanuel High's Brianna Duncan will be in opposite dugouts for the annual Fresno City-County All-Star softball game on Wednesday, June 19, at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond.
Mulligan, the North Yosemite League's Most Valuable Player, is a member of the City squad coached by Courtney Dale from Clovis North. Duncan, first-team all-Central Sequoia League selection, will play for the County and coach Rus Heffley from Hanford West High.
The City features four players from section Division 1 semifinalist Buchanan while the County has five players from Division 4 semifinalist Chowchilla.
