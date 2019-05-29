Reedley High School honored one of its finest senior girls classes and one of its top female athletes in recent years, as well as a star male standout in the water, during the school's 2018-19 Athletic Awards program at the RHS Performing Arts Theatre on May 23.
Emma Mulligan, who earned multiple team and North Yosemite League MVP honors in soccer and softball during a four-year varsity career that included tennis success, headlined a stellar group of RHS girls with the Female Athlete of the Year award. She was joined by Male Athlete of the Year winner Ethan Milton, who starred for four years in swimming and three years in water polo.
Darren Minami, RHS athletic director, said he believes Mulligan completed the greatest high school career at the school since Tracy Ainger in the 1990s (Ainger went on to become a national volleyball Player of the Year at Fresno Pacific). Mullligan won nine varsity letters, four each in softball and soccer, and added a letter and team MVP as a senior in her first year playing tennis. She and her best friend, Jocilynn Pueblas, teamed to capture the North Yosemite League doubles title
"Emma did this with such incredible spirit, such a great attitude, and she was such a great teammate," Minami said. Her RHS soccer coach, Bladimir Pizano, called her one of the best athletes, leaders, persons, and character players he's coached in his near 25-year career.
