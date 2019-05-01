Reedley High's girls rolled to a second consecutive North Yosemite League swim championship, compiling 616.5 points to roll past second place Sunnyside in competition at Fresno High School on April 27.
The Pirates had first place finishes in all 12 events, highlighted by the Central Section qualifying relay teams. The 200 medley relay team of senior Elise Thiesen, sophomore Alina Hodges, freshman Morgan Gates and junior Abby Delpot. The group qualified with a winning time of 2 minutes, 4.88 seconds and will compete at the section meet starting Friday, May 3, at the Clovis West Swim Complex.
Also, the 200 free relay team of Delport, Diana Hoffman, Gates and Hodges qualified for Valley with a time of 1:52.04.
Double winners were Gates (200 IM in 2:33.82 and 100 butterfly in 1:07.97), Delport (50 free in 27.91 and 100 free in 1:00.37) and Hodges (500 free in 6:08.61 and 100 breaststroke in 1:21.12). Jemima Andrade won the 200 free in 2:18.94 while Sophie Chapa (278.90) and Emily Booth (277.22) placed 1-2 in diving.
Also winning was the 400 free relay team of Andrade, Hayden Ankrum, Thiesen and Hoffman in 4:29.79.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.