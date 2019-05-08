The Reedley High girls track and field team made it three consecutive North Yosemite League team championships in convincing style on May 3, rolling up 177 points including four individual victories to overpower the field at the league meet at Sunnyside High School in Fresno.
The Pirates finished 38 points ahead of runner-up Sunnyside's 139 score. Reedley's varsity boys compiled 71 points good for fourth place behind champion Roosevelt (133), McLane (131) and Sunnyside (107).
Junior Trinity Toews was involved in three of the RHS girls' individual victories, two in individual sprints. Toews set a personal best of 26.97 seconds to capture the 200 meters after earlier breezing to the 400 meters in 1 minute, 1.64 seconds. Toews also teamed with teammates Lauryn King, Emely Torres and Leslie Mendoza to finish first in the 4x400 relay in 54.74.
Reedley's other girls victory came in the pole vault, won by senior Samantha Fowler with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches. Senior Ivy Duong had two second place finishes in the shot put (PR of 34-10) and discus (91-10 1/2), junior Jasmine Garcia was second in the 800 (PR of 2:34.72) while senior Maddy Gates finished second in the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (PR of 34-5).
For the boys, junior Pedro Negrete finished first in the pole vault (9-6) while senior Jacob Friesen placed second in the 100 (11.55) and third in the 200 (23.82). Juniors Matthew Jarrett and Eric Aguilar finished second in the 1600 (4:44.22) and 3200 (PR of 10:39.37) runs, respectively.
The Pirates and Immanuel High competed at the CIF East Area Championships in Tulare on May 8, as athletes attempted to qualify for the Central Section meet on Saturday, May 18, in Clovis.
Immanuel girls 4th at CSL championships
Immanuel's girls team posted four first place finishes – three by junior Carissa Hall — to place fourth in the Central Sequoia League championships at Immanuel Sports Complex on May 1.
