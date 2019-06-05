Reedley High School's girls badminton team had five players qualify for Central Section tournament play this past spring.
Julie Scott and Destiny Renteria teamed up to win the North Yosmite League doubles championship while Mia Quiroz and Meghan Hansen finished third in league. In addition, Rylee Kubo placed fourth in singles competition to qualify for the section playoffs.
In team competition, the Pirates qualified for the section playoffs and were seeded eighth out of 11 schools. Reedley lost its playoff by a 14-10 score to ninth-seeded Edison High.
