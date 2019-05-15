Four Reedley College sophomores and two freshmen combined for a fifth place team finish at the California Community College Athletic Association men's golf tournament on May 13.
The 36-hole tournament was played at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
College of the Canyons won its fourth CCCAA state title in the last seven years with a 36-hole total of 734, 18 shots better than second place Santa Barbara City College and 37 shots ahead of the Tigers, who fired a 51-over par team score of 771.
Reedley came into the tournament undefeated on the season, facing mostly Northern California competition. The Tigers actually finished in a tie for fifth overall, tied with Mt. San Antonio. Folsom Lake College finished three shots ahead of the Tigers in fourth place with a team score of 768. Fresno City College finished eighth.
Tiger freshman Tom O’Rourke (Canberra, AUS) was tied for the overall lead after the first round after firing an even-par 72 but a seven on the eighth hole and a six on the 16th hole raised his second round total to 77. His 36-hole total of 149 was good for a tie for eighth place overall. He missed all-state honors by just one stroke.
