Even though the Reedley College softball team finished the 2019 season ranked seventh in Northern California, the team received a number nine seed in the Northern California Regionals.
That seeding sends head coach Kathy Kuball's Tigers (17-4, 31-9) to Aptos on Friday, May 3, to face eighth-seeded Cabrillo College (9-6, 24-13) at 2 p.m. The best-of-three series continues on Saturday, May 4, at noon at Cabrillo with a third game if needed at 2 p.m.
Reedley has split with Cabrillo this season, winning the first game of a makeup doubleheader on April 5 by a 4-2 score before dropping the nightcap, 6-5.
The series winner will probably face top-seeded College of San Mateo (14-0, 37-2 and the winners of 30 straight games) on the road the following weekend.
Reedley did receive the best seed out of the four Central Valley Conference teams that qualified for the regionals. Conference champion College of the Sequoias (19-2, 26-13) was seeded 10th. Third place Fresno City (14-7, 22-17) received a 12 seed while fourth place Porterville (12-9,24-15) was seeded 14th.
Tiger first baseman Sandra Vallejo was named the co-conference player of the year and to the all-CVC first team.
