The Reedley Buccaneers reached the finals of the Central Valley Athletic League postseason tournament by edging Sanger, 7-6, at Reedley High junior varsity diamond on May 6, 2019.
The Buccaneers — consisting of eighth-grade players from Kings Canyon Unified School District schools — improved to 9-0 on the season with the victory.
The Buccaneers will take on Thomas Jefferson Middle School of Madera at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Reedley High JV diamond to decide the CVAL tournament champion. The finals matchup was postponed by a day because of a lack of umpires.
