The Reedley 12 All-Stars' Luke Gonzalez (34) kicked up dirt while sprinting for second base on his way to a triple against the Madera National All-Stars on June 24. Reedley suffered its first loss in the tourney by a 10-6 score, and played Selma or Riverpark on June 26 for a berth in the District 10 tournament title game on June 27.