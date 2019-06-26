Reedley's 12-year-old All-Stars are still in contention while the 10-year-old and 11-year-old teams have wrapped up play in their respective District 10 tournaments.
The 11-year-olds hosted their tournament at Camacho Park, posting a 1-3 record capped off with a 19-9 loss to Chowchilla on June 20. On June 18, Reedley dropped a 21-13 decision to Madera American on June 18, one day after beating Chowchilla for its lone tourney win.
The Riverpark All-Stars from Fresno won the tournament on June 24 with a 14-1 drubbing of Selma. Riverpark went 4-0, outscoring their opponents by a combined 54-14 while reaching double figures in scoring all four games.
The Reedley 10-year-olds finished 2-2 at the District 10 tournament in Fresno, closing out play with a dramatic 6-5 loss in nine innings to Madera National in a game at Camacho Park on June 20.
Reedley had taken a two-run lead in the eighth inning before Madera rallied, and a steal of home in the ninth brought in the winning run.
Reedley bounced back from an opening loss to Chowchilla by defeating Madera American and Riverpark Red.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.