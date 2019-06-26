The Reedley Babe Ruth 14-year-old all-stars posted two victories, one a tight battle and the other a rout, to capture the District 3 championship and advance to the Central California State play.
In action at Reedley High School varsity diamond, the hosts pulled out a 9-8 victory over Selma on June 23 and then rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings against the Yosemite Mustang All-Stars on June 24. The team advances to play in the Central State tournament in Madera beginning on July 5.
Reedley removed any drama against Yosemite by striking for four runs in the opening inning, taking advantage of four walks, an infield single, two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly to plate four runs.
Infielder Joseph Juarez had the lone hit in the inning, and paced Reedley's offense by going 2-for-4. Catcher Ryan Warkentin walked twice and scored three runs from the leadoff position while shortstop Aeneas Vargas finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Landon Kehoe pitched four innings of three-hit ball for the win, striking out five, and Sam Rodriguez worked one scoreless inning with a strikeout.
Juarez collected three hits against Selma, including an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to score Alex Gonzalez with the winning run.
