Reedley High School's North Yosemite League champions placed four players on the all-league premier team, highlighted by league Most Valuable Player Emma Mulligan.
Senior catcher Mulligan batted .412 in 27 games, leading the team with 33 runs scored, 19 doubles and 26 stolen bases while also belting three home runs and knocking in 22 runs.
Reedley High's other first-team selections were junior outfielder Jocelyn Diaz, senior shortstop-pitcher Aryanna Gonzalez and senior infielder-pitcher Alexa Gonzalez. Diaz batted a team-leading .456 with four homers and 26 runs batted in, Aryanna Gonzalez hit .443 with a team-best 30 RBI and 10 doubles while Alexa Gonzalez had a .453 average with a team-best 39 hits along with 26 RBI.
Freshman first baseman Maryjane Lucero (.357 BA, four HR and 18 RBI) was selected to the all-NYL second team while honorable mention went to freshman pitcher-infielder Hannah Medina.
•••
Immanuel High placed one player on the all-Central Sequoia League first team, senior Brianna Duncan. A position player and pitcher, she batted .400 for the season and .343 in league games and was named team MVP and best teammate by her fellow players.
