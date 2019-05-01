The Immanuel High Eagles were three outs away from seizing control of the Central Sequoia League baseball race on April 26, but Selma High rallied for two runs in the seventh to pull out a 2-1 victory at The Yard.
The late comeback allowed the Bears (20-4, 9-2) to move a half-game in front of the Eagles (20-6, 8-2), who played at Hanford West on April 30 and then close the regular season at home with a 7 p.m. game Thursday, May 2, against Central Valley Christian. Wins would give Immanuel a share of the league title, although Selma swept the season series.
The Eagles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the sixth on Matt Tiger's RBI single, and it appeared that they would clinch at least a tie for the title with the win. But Selma rallied against IHS pitchers Roman Rosales and Trace Pires in the seventh.
Rosales struck out eight and walked three while allowing three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work, and also paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Second place Pirates to host Hoover on Senior Night
Reedley High closes out the North Yosemite League baseball season with a Senior Night home contest against the Hoover Patriots beginning at 3:30 p.m. at RHS varsity diamond. The Pirates (15-8, 6-2) are attempting to secure second place in league and build momentum for the upcoming Central Section playoffs.
