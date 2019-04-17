A 3-2 loss at home to Porterville College has dropped the Reedley College Lady Tiger softball team to second place in the Central Valley Conference.
Head Coach Kathy Kuball’s squad took a CVC record of 15-3 and an overall mark of 29-8 into an April 16 doubleheader at Merced College before closing out the regular season on Thursday, April 18, with a 1 p.m. single game at Fresno City College. College of the Sequoias leads the conference at 16-2 and 23-12.
Northern California Regional action begins on May 4.
Reedley used a four-run first inning rally and three more runs in the second to down Porterville 7-4 in the first inning of the twinbill. Sandra Vallejo’s two-run single was the big blow in the first inning before Mariah Hernandez led off the second with a triple to the left center field gap. Hernandez later added a double and a single while Vallejo had two more singles to lead a 12-hit attack.
Emily Grimbeby went the distance on the mound to record her 20th win of the season, scattering five hits and striking out 10.
But the strategy to walk the CVC’s leading home run hitter, Kiki Angliau, backfired in the second game as Annisa Gomez, hitting behind Angilau, drove in a first inning run with a double before erasing a 2-1 deficit with a two-run homer in the sixth. Gomez also hit a two-run shot in the first game.
Injuries to catcher Samantha Lizaola and center fielder Bobbie Falcon in the opener left the Tigers with only nine healthy players for the nightcap. After ripping PC starting pitcher Alexis Rodriguez for five runs in one-plus innings in the opener, Reedley managed only two singles off Rodriguez in four-and-two-thirds innings of relief.
Reedley bounced back on April 11 with a five-inning 11-2 win in Ridgecrest over Cerro Coso. The Tigers broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third before breaking it open with seven runs in the fifth.
Aunika Castellanos and Vallejo both drove in two runs for the winners while Mariah Hernandez, Patty Hernandez, Amanda Beltran and Castellanos (who scored three runs) all had two hits. Eight different Tigers drove in runs.
BASEBALL
Tigers play spoiler by defeating COS
Even though they only won one game of the three-game series last week, the Reedley College Tiger baseball team was able to knock College of the Sequoias into a tie with Fresno City College for the lead in the Central Valley Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.