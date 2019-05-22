Immanuel High junior Carissa Hall turned in fifth place finishes in the girls long jump and triple jump — falling just short of qualifying for state — at the May 18 Central Section track and field championships at Buchanan High Veterans Stadium in Clovis.
Hall posted marks of 17 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the long jump and 36 feet, 5 1/2 inches in the triple jump under rainy conditions. She was less than eight inches from qualifying for state in the long jump and 8 1/2 inches from the number three finisher in the triple jump.
Hall set personal records this season in the long jump (17-11 at the Central Sequoia League championships on May 1) and triple jump (37-1 1/4 at the Exeter Invitational on March 22). She also ran legs on the Eagles' 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams, both of which posted the 23rd fastest times in the section in 2019.
Immanuel had one other girls competitor compete in the section meet. Sophomore Paige Howard placed 10th with a time of 60.70 seconds. A week earlier, she turned in her personal best time of 59.70 seconds — 18th best in the section — to qualify for the May 18 meet.
The Eagles' Braxton Phipott was the lone boys section qualifier, finishing 12th in the discus with a best throw of 146-5. The junior's career best throw came at the Central Valley Christian Invitational on March 9 at 154-9.
