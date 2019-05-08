Four Riverview K-8 School girls track athletes completed their postseason in style at the Valley Youth Championship Meet at Buchanan High School on May 4.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Maysi Priest, Ava Rodriguez, Sienna Ramos and Real Morales captured first place in the girls midget division at the qualifying meet featuring top qualifiers for elementary and middle school classes. That triumph followed the quartet's victory at the Junior Fresno Relays on April 27.
In addition, the team finished second in the Valley in their age class in the 4x100 meter relay sprint to follow up a first place finish at the Junior Fresno Relays.
The girls are coached by Stan Kanawyer and Tony Cortez.
The performance at the Valley Youth Championships capped a strong spring season run for the team, especially in the 4x100 relay. Earlier wins this season came at the Fresno County Area 1 meet on April 6 at Immanuel Sports Complex and at the Fresno County Championships on April 13 in Sanger.
Priest, Rodriguez, Ramos and Morales also won the Fresno County Championships in the 4x400 meters during their first competition as a unit in that event.
