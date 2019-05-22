Reedley's Michael Warkentin had a big final series, helping the Fresno Pacific University baseball team sweep a season-ending home series against Academy of Art earlier this month.
The Sunbirds (21-24, 17-15 PacWest Conference) defeated the Urban Knights by a 3-2 score on May 6, swept a May 7 doubleheader by scores of 8-7, and 14-10 and then held on for an 8-7 win on May 8. The first 8-7 win was in walkoff fashion as Warkentin scored the tying run on Jared Aguilar's decisive two-run single in the bottom of the ninth.
The redshirt sophomore from Reedley High went 3-for-4 with a triple, stolen base, three runs batted in and two runs scored. He was 1-for-4 with two runs scored in the game one win. Warkentin also went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the series-opening win while Fellow Reedley product Adam Aleman was 1-for-3 with a double in that game.
For the season, Warkentin led FPU with a .348 batting average, 40 hits including two triples. 16 runs and 12 RBI. He stolen five bases in seven attempts and registered a .978 fielding percentage on defense.
Aleman finished the season with a .275 average in 35 games, collecting 30 hits including five doubles while scoring 13 runs and driving in nine. His fielding percentage was .966.
