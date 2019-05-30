A pair of Dinuba High soccer players will take part in the East-West All-star soccer match next month.
Jorge Duran and Hilde Chavez will get to play in the 11th annual event held at 6 p.m. on June 22 at Lindsay High School. This will be a marquee match for the players.
Benjamin Orozco, organizer of the event, said the all-star matches is unique for the players.
“We open it up for everybody,” said Orozco. “We do have seniors and underclassman will also get a chance to play.”
Orozco said the all-star game is scheduled in the middle of June to avoid any conflicts with school.
“We have held it the third week of June the past seven years and we’ve never had an issue with it.”
The all-star game will have players from Fresno and Bakersfield as well as other Valley communities.
“Everybody gets to play. It’s always positive,” Orozco said. “At the end of the day, it’s all for the players. The athletes get to showcase their talent and it’s a hotbed for recruiting for those who are looking to play on.”
The remainder of the East roster includes Albert Gutierrez, Lindsay; Damian Rodriguez, Strathmore; Julio Godoy, Lindsay; Abraham Suarez, Porterville; Brandon Munoz, Delano; Carlos Maciel, Cesar Chavez; Christian Quintero, Fowler; Conner Thompsen, Kingsburg; Dael Vega, Woodlake; Danan Wiesenberger, Monache; David Villegas, Woodlake; Edgar Garza, Cesar Chavez; Enrique Gomez, Strathmore; Isaac Corona, Mondache; Ivan Alcantar, Porterville; Jimmy Madrigal Jr., Strathmore; Joel Meza, Delano; Moises Betencourt, Lindsay; Osvaldo Ybarra, Strathmore; Ozzie Rios, Fowler; Raul Carmona, Farmersville; Roberto Loza; Rogelio Bedolla, Porterville; Silviano Loza, Lindsay; William Soria, Kingsburg.
Coaching the East squad is Jimmy Madrigal of Strathmore.
The girls game will be held at the same location on June 21 and will also feature Dinuba soccer players, Isabella Ramirez and Adalene Velasco, who are both on the East all-star roster.
Their match will be played at 6 p.m. followed by the North/South match, according to Orozco.
The coach for that match is Darren Lasky of Exeter High School.
