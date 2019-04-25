This year’s Dinuba Invitational will feature 29 teams as many brace for the critical part of the season.
Coach Lucas Lichtenwaldt said there are a few standouts from the area.
“Some of the top teams include Bakersfield, East Bakersfield and Central Catholic has a pretty good team,” said Lichtenwaldt.
Selma’s DeAndra McDaniel is the top seed in the triple jump as the senior is No. 1 in the section with a mark of 47-10 ½. McDaniel also is No. 3 in the long jump at 23 ½, according to Lichtenwaldt.
San Joaquin Memorial’s Tobin Phillips is the top shot putter at the invitational as the junior is No. 5 in the section with a mark of 56-6.
Lichtenwaldt said the boys 4x400 meter relay team will have seven teams under 3:35.
“That should be a great race,” he said.
Dinuba’s Jonathan Padilla will run in the 1600 as the senior has the No. 1 seeded time of 4:35.59 and teammate Diego Estrada is No. 3 with a time of 4:42.
Bakersfield freshman Mallik Bolton has the best entry time in the 200 at 22.38, which ranks him No. 11 in the section. Bolton also has the No. 6 time in the 400 at 49.89.
The Bakersfield girls team will be the team to beat as the Drillers are led by Kynnedi McCall and freshman phenom Mia Bolton. McCall, a senior, has the top time in the section in the 400 (54.61) and is No. 2 in the 200 time at 24.96 and Bolton is No. 2 in the 100 (11.91). Both athletes are also members of the Drillers’ 4x400 relay team that is No. 3 in the section with a time of 4:00.05 and No. 4 in the 4x100 in 48.73.
Lichtenwaldt stated that the Emperors have two more weeks to hit their peek. The remaining meets for DHS include the Central Sequoia League Championships on Wednesday, May 1 followed by the Area Qualifier on May 8 at Tulare Western. The Grand Masters meet will be on May 18 at Buchanan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.