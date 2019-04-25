The United States of America has the most dysfunctional immigration systems in the entire world! We’ve managed to strip away all of the mandates that new arrivals in this country be self-sustaining by providing them access to tax payer largesse in this country which features more and more socialistic offerings. No longer are they asked, or required, to assimilate into the American culture, nor is learning the English language a requirement. Anyone who has ever read the Bible is aware of what happened to the Tower of Babel.
A study released by the Federation for American Immigration Reform found that by providing education, health care, law enforcement and social and government services to illegal aliens and their dependents costs Californians $25.3 billion per year. That means that the state’s approximately three million illegal aliens and their 1.1 million U.S.-born children costs the average California household, headed by a U.S. Citizen, $2,370 annually.
• Funding the K-12 education for children who themselves are illegal aliens as well as the children of illegal aliens accounts for the largest share of the cost to taxpayers at $14.4 billion. These services include standard public school education and supplemental English language instruction. Despite federal funding, the average per pupil expenditure is $10,450 every year.
• Justice and law enforcement costs — policing , court, and incarceration—associated with illegal aliens soared to more than $4.4 billion.
• Medical services cost taxpayers approximately $4 billion, including $388 million associated with 68,000 births to illegal alien mothers.
• Public assistance—low-cost meal programs, free immunizations, etc—are available to residents regardless of legal status. The $792 million price tag for these services is borne by California taxpayers.
Stein concluded his report by saying, despite overwhelming evidence that illegal immigration represents an unsustainable fiscal burden to the state, the California legislature and local governments across the state continue to provide new benefits, new services and new privileges to illegal aliens, even as the state neglects the needs and concerns of other Californians. The costs will continue to grow so long as the state continues to reward illegal immigration and impedes immigration enforcement. California taxpayers will continue to be the losers in this unhappy scenario.
In complete fairness, we do understand that illegals do pay taxes and proponents of illegal immigration are quick to point that out. The unvarnished truth is that the taxes collected from illegals amount to about $3.5 billion annually. That still leaves a deficit well north of the $20-plus billion mark, which this costs all of us every year!
It would appear to the average observer that, although there is a huge hue and cry from the political class for “immigration reform,” the simplest beginning to a solution would be to observe the laws that are already in place. Official ports of entry should be the only permissible way to legally enter this country!
History is replete with examples of corrupt and devoid of rationale immigration policy has been in the hands of our political class. Native Americans were denied naturalization while, according to the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo which resulted in The United States acquiring Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Nevada from Mexico, the Mexicans who remained were granted citizenship.
It was not uncommon for politicians, such as William “Boss” Tweed, to manipulate the naturalization process to win elections. Tweed was successful in getting approximately 30,000 Irish American voters naturalized in the six week run-up to an election. As a reminded, Tweed was a part of the infamous Tammany Hall political mess that ruled New York during that time period.
In 1980 Jimmy Carter, in an attempt to repair and restore relations with the Cuban government, opened the floodgates for an influx of Cuban refugees into the United States. For years prior to his move, Cubans fled that Communist country in small boats and rafts with many being lost at sea.
The 125,000 refugees involved in the Carter deal sailed from the small town of Mariel and acquired the tag of “Marielitos.” Fidel Castro repaid Carter’s generous humanitarian act by emptying jails and mental institutions in Cuba and including them in the boatlift. It became obvious that the gesture of friendship was being abused and the movement ended in about five months.
Throughout history our handling of immigration and foreigners has really been a “mixed-bag.” Our country has, through the years, been extremely benevolent in sharing the freedoms and bounty this country has to offer with so many people from distant lands. Many decisions were made that may seem cruel under today’s standards but, in fairness, should be examined in the context of the times which they occurred.
Space here does not provide us the luxury of being able to truly examine the happenings and what was in the heart of Americans when the events of the past occurred. The one thing, of which we are sure, is that we cannot continue to provide an increasingly socialistic society and leave the door wide open. Put yourself in their shoes. Sneaking in is pretty easy, especially with the border as open as it currently is; potential punitive action for getting caught is minimal; and the rewards include lots of free stuff, especially if one comes to California.
But, as always, that’s only one man’s opinion.
Fred Hall is publisher of the Dinuba Sentinel.
