Dinuba High softball coach Bryan Patterson knew coming into the season all the pieces were in place to have another solid season.
After posting an overall record of 22-6 and winning the Central Sequoia League title outright with a 10-2 mark, the Emperors secured the top spot in the Central Section Division III playoffs.
“It’s finally here,” said coach Bryan Patterson of the post season.
Dinuba received a first-round bye and will host either Taft or Kerman this afternoon, according to Patterson. A victory would advance DHS to the semifinals on Tuesday.
“I told the team it’s a new season,” Patterson said. “We’re going to get everyone’s best shot. There are no do-overs, it’s one and done, but the girls are up to it. They put in the hard work to get the No. 1 seed and are ready to run with it.”
The Emperors had to take care of some business first against visiting Exeter on May 2. The two teams resumed a game that was called due to inclement weather from April 2. Dinuba closed out a 10-6 win before posting an impressive 5-0 shutout to clinch the league crown.
“Winning the league title outright is awesome, it’s a great feeling,” Patterson said.
Senior Kirsten Martinez tossed a complete game one-hitter and drove in a pair of runs.
The Emperors led 1-0 after the first inning on an RBI double from Martinez that scored Alexa Garcia, who hit a single to get on base.
In the bottom of the third, Martinez hit a sac fly to score Riley Bautista and a passed ball scored Garcia to push the lead to 3-0.
With Martinez in a groove, Dinuba would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Garcia led off with a single and came around to score on a double by Juliana Flores. With two outs, Alyssa Hernandez’s came through with a single to score Flores.
Garcia scored three runs and finished the game with two hits. Flores also had two hits and scored a run.
In their 10-6 win over the Monarchs, Dinuba fell behind early, erasing a 4-0 deficit with a six run third inning and seized control of the game with a four run fifth.
In the decisive fifth inning, Riley Bautista led off with a single and scored on a base hit from Erica Flores for a 7-4 lead. With the bases loaded, DHS pushed across two runs on a fielders choice and a passed ball before Juliana Flores drilled a double to score Garcia.
Dinuba pounded out 14 hits during the game as Acevedo led the way with three.
Faith Hernandez, Martinez, J. Flores and Garcia each had two hits.
On April 30 at Central Valley Christian, pinch-runner Danielle Munoz scored the eventual game winner with two outs in the top of the eighth inning in a hard fought 3-2 win over the Cavaliers.
The Emperors scored the game’s first run on a bases loaded walk. Dinuba scored again in the top of the third as F. Hernandez delivered a two-out single to score pinch-runner Madison Bautista.
CVC would tie the game at 2-all with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Leadoff hitter Kayla Villareal went 2-for-4 and F. Hernandez had 2 RBI’s.
Martinez pitched a complete game, spacing out six hits and seven strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.