Dinuba High Kirsten Martinez did a lot of damage as a pitcher and hitter and opposing coaches took notice.
Martinez, who went 16-5 overall this past season, was named the Co-Most Valuable Player of the Central Sequoia League. Martinez shared the honors with Kingsburg sophomore Marissa Gonzalez.
The senior right hander pitched 154 innings with 117 strikeouts and a 1.27 earned run average for the Emperors, who wrapped up their season with a record of 24-7.
Martinez had a .354 batting average with 29 hits and 20 RBI’s. She belted six doubles and a home run.
Classmate Alexa Garcia was named to the CSL first team. Garcia had a monster season as she led the team with a .564 batting average and hits with 53. Garcia drove in 25 runs, with 13 doubles, three home runs and a triple. She also scored 37 runs with five stolen bases.
Sophomore catcher, Jordynn Acevedo, joined Garcia as a first-team all-leaguer. Acevedo batted .360 with 31 hits and 18 RBI’s.
Juliana Flores was a second team all CSL selection as the senior batted .405 with 32 hits and 30 RBI’s. She recorded 12 doubles, a home run and scored 13 runs.
Kayla Villareal was on the CSL second team as the outfielder turned in a solid senior campaign. Villareal batted .413 with 25 runs, 31 hits and 15 RBI’s. She had four doubles and three triples.
Emperors head coach Bryan Patterson was named Coach of the Year.
