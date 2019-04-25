Dinuba Police and Fire incident calls in the last week.
Monday, April 15
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue at 4:04 a.m.
• A suspicious subject was reported at Ridgecreek Estates at 7:41 a.m. A male subject was reportedly hiding in the bushes. He was described as wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 1700 block of East El Monte Way at 9:13 a.m.
• A fire was reported in the area southwest of town near College Avenue at 11:19 a.m.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1400 block of West El Monte Way at 7:50 p.m. An intoxicated male was reportedly causing a disturbance and was said to be belligerent and spitting on food.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue at 8:51 p.m. A male who reportedly had a revolver in his waistband was reportedly stealing things from a house in the area.
Tuesday, April 16
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of South Greene Avenue at 1:12 a.m. The male reportedly fled the scene in a white Ford F150.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 1:46 p.m. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants.
• A welfare check was requested in the area of Kamm and Crawford avenues as small children were reportedly seen swimming in a ditch. It was reported at 4:19 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported in the 1000 block of Cara Road at 9:24 p.m. A male with a backpack was reportedly seen in a vacant residence in the area.
• A theft report was made in the 2100 block of East El Monte Way at 10:50 p.m. Subjects reportedly made a beer-run and fled southbound on Crawford Avenue.
Wednesday, April 17
• Two pitbulls were reportedly running around loose in the 1300 block of Elizabeth Way at 11:22 a.m.
• A public disturbance involving four males was reported in the 1400 block of North Crawford Avenue at 6:14 p.m. One of the subjects was reported to be possibly in possession of a black hand gun.
• A fire was reported at the old KRDU building at 7:29 p.m.
• Trespassers were reported in the area of Fresno and M streets at 7:57 p.m. Subjects were reportedly observed entering a vacant building behind the vocational center.
• A residential burglary was reported in the 300 block of South College Avenue at 10:28 p.m. A window to an apartment was broken.
• A subject was reportedly chasing a male with a knife in the 300 block of North L Street at 11:31 p.m. The subject was described as wearing a gray hoody and white pants.
Thursday, April 18
• A female was heard screaming in the 200 block of Lillie Avenue at 1:17 a.m.
• A subject was reportedly found sleeping in a dumpster in the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue and refused to leave. It was reported at 7:19 a.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on East Sierra Way at 1:13 p.m. A subject on a blue motorcycle was reportedly speeding and driving recklessly through the area.
• Three subjects on ATVs were reportedly driving recklessly in the area of Viscaya and Rosemary avenues. It was reported at 6:01 p.m.
• A female was reportedly hitting a male in the face in the 1400 block of North Crawford Avenue. It was reported at 9:12 p.m.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 200 block of South P Street at 10:04 p.m.
• Aerial fireworks were reported near Dickey Park at 11:08 p.m.
Friday, April 19
• A subject was in a dumpster in the 1400 block of West El Monte Way yelling and kicking bottles. It was reported at 12:59 a.m.
• A subject was reportedly standing outside with a knife in the 1500 block of Lavender Avenue at 2:21 a.m.
• A theft report was made in the 40000 block of Road 40 at 10:38 a.m. Someone reportedly stole a credit card from a mailbox and used it to purchase items at Autozone.
• A compressor was reported stolen in the 200 block of Cara Road at 10:52 a.m. The compressor was taken from the back of a truck sometime over the previous night.
• A compressor was located in the 400 block of Arla Avenue at 11:09 a.m.
• Two females and one male were reportedly seen exchanging money for drugs in the 100 block of East North Way at 4:15 p.m.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 5:25 p.m.
• Shots fired was reported in the 600 block of South Alta Avenue at 5:27 p.m.
• A suspicious subject was reported on East Sierra Way at 7:18 p.m. A subject described as wearing a black shirt and dark jeans was reportedly riding a bike eastbound and appeared to have a gun under his shirt on his waistband.
• Shots fired was reported in the 42000 block of Road 68 at 8:11 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
• A person's phone was reportedly stolen from Walmart. It was reported at 12:28 a.m.
• An injury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Florence and Englehart avenues at 2:09 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported in the area of Kamm and Alta avenues at 3:06 p.m.
• A French Bulldog was reportedly stolen from the front yard of a home in the 1100 block of Cara Avenue. It was reported at 3:48 p.m.
• Shots fired was reported in the 900 block of Academy Way at 10:51 p.m. A male subject also reportedly grabbed a female by the hair and pulled her out of a vehicle.
Sunday, April 21
• An oven fire was reported in the 1500 block of El Paso Avenue at 11:18 a.m.
• A jet ski was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of Euclid Avenue. It was reported at 12:02 p.m.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of East El Monte Way at 10:28 p.m.
