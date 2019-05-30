Dinuba Police and Fire incident calls in the last week.
Monday, May 20
• A woman advised police at the Dinuba Police Department at 2:40 a.m. that she was parked and when she left she could hear someone in her vehicle's trunk.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of North L Street at 8:14 a.m. Graffiti was discovered throughout the alley and parking lot.
• Suspicious circumstances were reported in the 1100 block of North Villa Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Drugs were reportedly being sold out of an apartment unit there.
• A downed power line was reported near the waste water plant at 6:49 p.m.
• A male subject with a tool was trying to attack another subject in the 300 block of East Tulare Street at 7:50 p.m.
• A fire was reported in the 1600 block of North Crawford at 9:02 p.m. A bonfire was sighted near Nebraska Avenue.
Tuesday, May 21
• A prowler was reported in the 1100 block of Burns Avenue at 2:25 a.m. A subject was reportedly in the backyard of a residence and was trying to enter a shed.
• Someone entered the Dinuba Police Department and advised officers that they received a package full of marijuana. It was reported at 9:22 a.m.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 500 block of North Alta Avenue at 10:36 a.m. A female subject was seen there tampering with electrical wires behind the KRDU radio station.
• A suspicious subject was reported at Roosevelt Park at 4:07 p.m. A subject wearing a gray shirt, black hoody and gray shorts was believed to be in possession of a stolen bike.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 1500 block of East Bolinger Way at 5:51 p.m. A male subject in a red sweater and dark pants was believed to be casing the area.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Vermont Avenue at 9:42 a.m. A woman reported that her 16-year-old daughter was slapped in the mouth by her dad.
Wednesday, May 22
• Two coyotes were reportedly chasing other animals west of Lavendar Avenue. It was reported at 7:30 a.m.
• Graffiti behind the Vocational Center was reported at 8:04 a.m.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 400 block of West Ventura Street at 11:58 a.m. A male subject posing as a PG&E worker was trying to get into a residence.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 2:26 p.m. The suspect was described as wearing olive green pants and got into a gray Nissan Altima.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 3:04 p.m. The suspects were described as male and female, the male wearing a gray and white shorts and a gray shirt and the female wearing a black tank top.
• A bike was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Magnolia Way at 5:48 p.m.
• An unkown male subject was seen in the 1500 block of Magnolia Way with a stick and yelling. It was reported at 10:55 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 1400 block of North Crawford Avenue at 9:46 a.m. A female was seen following a male subject with a knife. The female was described as wearing shorts and a teal colored shirt.
• A reckless driver was reported in the area of Road 80 and Avenue 384 at 4:16 p.m. A silver Susuki was reportedly switching lanes back and forth.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 300 block of Villa Avenue at 5:29 p.m. A male subject wearing a black jacket and red shoes was yelling in the alley way.
• Suspicious subjects were reported in the 600 block of North Alta Avenue at 5:41 p.m. Two females were believed to be staying in the old KRDU building.
• Water was reportedly leaking from a sidewalk in the area of Kamm and Crawford avenues at 6:10 p.m.
• Possible drug dealing was reported in the 500 block of California Avenue at 8:52 p.m.
• A female subject could be heard yelling from an apartment in the 900 block of West El Monte Way at 11:05 p.m.
Friday, May 24
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1600 block of East El Monte Way at 5:30 a.m. A loud banging noise was heard coming from behind United Market.
• A vehicle struck a sheep and possibly a dog in the area of Crawford and Nebraska avenues at 2:10 p.m.
• An ongoing problem with trespassers was reported in the 1100 block of East Sierra Way at 2:24 p.m.
• Domestic violence was reported in the area of Kamm and College avenues at 3:43 p.m. A female was reportedly hitting a male in a vehicle in the area.
• A group of about six juveniles were reportedly trespassing in a vacant building in the 300 block of South O Street at 5:22 p.m.
• Shots fired were reported in the area of Griggs and Alta avenues at 5:40 p.m. Three shots, or explosions, were heard in the area.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 600 block of North Alta Avenue at 6:55 p.m. A subject reportedly had a large pile of trash and cardboard in an alley there, where he was also sleeping.
• An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Golden Way at 9:23 p.m. The incident reportedly happened at the downtown entertainment plaza.
Saturday, May 25
• An unknown subject was attempting to get into a residence in the 400 block of South L Street at 5:26 a.m.
• Trespassers were reported in the 42000 block of road 80 at 11:50 a.m. Subjects were reportedly living in tents there.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 3:27 p.m. The suspect was described as female and wearing a black tank top and blue shorts.
• A public disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West El Monte Way at 5:48 p.m. A female wearing a green shirt was reportedly in possession of a knife.
Sunday, May 26
• A public disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of East Park Way at 3:52 a.m. A family who had reportedly been drinking got into a physical altercation.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 4:40 p.m. Tools were reportedly stolen by a subject wearing a black hoody.
• A shoplifter was detained in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 6:36 p.m.
• An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Magnolia Way at 6:38 p.m. The altercation was reportedly between family members.
• Possible domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of West El Monte Way at 7:29 p.m. The incident reportedly involved a white vehicle in a parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.