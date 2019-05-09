Sentinel staff report
Dinuba Police and Fire incident calls in the last week.
Monday, April 29
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of South L Street at 8:42 a.m.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the 200 block of South O Street at 3:17 p.m. An elderly man wearing a black shirt was reportedly trying to call a juvenile female over to him.
• A fire was reported in the ponding basin in the area of Avenue 424 and Road 64 at 7:06 p.m.
• A theft report was made in the 1100 block of Academy Way at 7:29 p.m. Items were reportedly taken from the back of a truck there.
Tuesday, April 30
• Vandalism to two vehicles was reported in the 400 block of West El Monte Way at 12:37 a.m. The suspect was reportedly in a gray four-door compact vehicle.
• Vandalsim was reported in the 1500 block of East Millard Avenue at 12:50 a.m. A suspect wearing a white baseball cap reportedly broke a car window.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1000 block of East Saginaw Way at 2:56 a.m.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Kern Street at 7:22 a.m. A male subject was reportedly seen flashing money to a young female near the campus of Dinuba High School.
• A theft report was made in the 100 block of North Crawford Avenue at 9:32 a.m. A subject reportedly took two magazines from a store. He was last seen wearing 'dirty clothing'.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Academy Way at 1:29 p.m. The victim reportedly stated that her landlord hit her.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 7:08 p.m. A wallet was reportedly stolen at Walmart.
• A suspicious subject was reported in the area of Gerald and Rene avenues at 11:23 p.m. A subject on a bike was reportedly looking into cars and had a screwdriver in his possession.
• A possible fire was reported in the area of Gerald and Nancy avenues at 11:31 p.m. Residents reported the smell of smoke in the area.
Wednesday, May 1
• Several subjects were seen trying to get someone off the ground in the area of Crawford and Gerald avenues at 12:38 a.m.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 6:35 p.m. The suspect was described as a male subject on a bike, wearing a gray hat, gray shirt, gray sweats and a backpack.
• Suspicious vehicles were reported in the 1000 block of East North Way at 10:13 p.m. Two white vehicles were parked in the area occupied for an hour.
Thursday, May 2
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of East Sierra Way at 10:10 a.m.
• An illegal burn was reported in the area of North Alta Avenue and Adelaide Way at 10:16 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of South O Street at 4:17 p.m.
• A reckless driver was reported in the area of El Monte Way and Alta Avenue at 5:15 p.m. The vehicle was described as a maroon Chevy Tahoe.
Friday, May 3
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1000 block of Rosemary Avenue at 12:36 a.m. A husband reported being slapped by his wife.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of North Villa Avenue at 2:24 a.m. A black vehicle was reportedly casing a parking lot in the area.
• An injurty traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of West El Monte Way at 4:57 a.m. The accident reportedly involved a vehicle versus a pedestrian.
• A male subject in a gold van reportedly tried to hit a female with his vehicle in the area of Ventura Street and College Avenue. It was reported at 8:44 a.m.
• A male subject in a white truck reportedly brandished a gun at a female in the area of Road 80 and Avenue 400. It was reported at 8:49 a.m.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of Sequoia Drive at 12:48 p.m. Items were reportedly taken from a garage.
• A theft report was made in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 2:00 p.m. Two females reportedly put items into their purses at Walmart.
• A chainsaw was reportedly stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of North Nichols Avenue. It was reported at 5:05 p.m.
• A vehicle burglary was reported at Dinuba High School at 5:40 p.m. A wallet was reportedly taken from a vehicle.
• A female reported being followed by a male in a white truck in the 1000 block of East Kamm Avenue at 6:27 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
• A suspicous subject was reported in the 100 block of North Crawford Avenue at 9:34 a.m. A female wearing a blue shirt was reportedly yelling at people walking by.
• An illegal food vendor was reported in the area of Alta Avenue and El Monte Way at 11:44 a.m. A vendor was reportedly setting up an illegal barbeque stand.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1300 block of East Sierra Way at 3:06 p.m. A female's vehicle was reportedly keyed.
• Three noise complaints for loud music were reported in the late hours of May 4. Calls were made in the area of Alexandra and Davis Drive, the 600 block of Hayes Avenue and the area of Franzen Avenue and Buena Vista.
Sunday, May 5
• Shots fired was reported in the area of Euclid and Lindara avenues at 1:10 a.m. Five shots were heard in the area.
• A public disturbance was reported at Rose Ann Vuich Park at 1:03 p.m. A husband and wife were reportedly in a verbal dispute near the playground.
• Three shoplifters were detained in the 700 block of West El Monte Way at 6:20 p.m.
• A theft report was reported in the 1600 block of East El Monte Way at 8:43 p.m. An item was reportedly taken from a vehicle in a parking lot.
• Shots fired was reported in the area of Davis Drive and Villa Avenue at 10:58 p.m. Two shots were heard in the area.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 200 block of North Eaton Avenue at 11:15 p.m.
• A noise complaint for loud music was reported in the 300 block of Katelyn Avenue at 11:25 p.m.
