The Dinuba Unified School District honored teachers and staff last Tuesday for their work over many years for the district. In addition, the district also said farewell to over 20 staff members who will be retiring at the end of this school year.
Twelve district employees in various capacities were recognized for having worked for the district for 20 years. Recognized were Steven Alvarado, Roy Browne, Melani Delgadillo, Rosa Galindo, Lori George, Jorge Longoria, Pamela Schmidt, Robert Valenzuela, Christina Garcia, Aaron Morgan, Carol Roberson and William Turner.
Another ten were recognized for having worked 30 years for the district. They were Joseph Andreis, Elaine Chambers, Martha Deleon, Julia Heinrichs, Julia Johnson, Edna Medina, Monica Rowley, Francisco Villanueva, John Woitalla and Jane Ramirez.
And three employees were recognized after having reached the 40-year mark with the district, Sharon Byus, Sammy Rodriguez and Maricelda Cantu.
But the district was also sad to see 21 employees retiring, some of whom have put in over 40 years for the district. Retirees present at Tuesday’s dinner were Kathy Bartholomew, Elaine Chambers, Teresa Enns, Anena Glandon, Carol Hirahara, Danny Hulsey, Donna Hulsey, Teresa Hylton, Tomas Medina, Greg Olson, Jose Manuel Rangel, Rhonda Sylvester, Patricia Toews, Martin Tovar and John Woitalla.
Also retiring but unable to attend the dinner are George Gonzalez, Virginia Hernandez, Keith Loftis, Frances Logan, Margarita Lozano and Maria Soto.
The district also honored several employees as part of their Dinuba Excellence in Education Awards. The individuals honored, one from each school site, were chosen based on their dedication to the children and their service beyond the normal call of duty.
Classified employees recognized were Adriane Vieira of Grand View, Gloria Villarreal of Jefferson, Jessica Lopez of Lincoln, Maria Ochoa of Roosevelt, Leo Jimenez of Wilson, Elaine
Barton of Washington, Andrew Bustamante of Dinuba High and Rebecca Diaz of Sierra Vista.
This year’s Tulare County Office of Education Nominee for Employee of the year was Ana Sanchez, nurse at Kennedy Elementary School.
Said Kennedy Principal of Sanchez, “She does an amazing job of supporting our students, staff and parents with health needs, but also with anything else that needs to be done. She has taken the time to build strong and lasting relationships with students, staff and parents.”
Receiving the district’s nomination for TCOE Teacher of the Year was Dinuba High School Agriculture teacher Roy Browne.
“Mr. Browne’s students have performed at high levels,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, outgoing Dinuba High principal. “And they continue to perform because he is always seeking to become a better teacher.”
Receiving nominations were Jamila Khalil of Grand View, Patricia Teows of Jefferson, David Sanchez of Lincoln, Elizabeth Castillo of Roosevelt, Jennifer Rios of Kenney, Dawn Stoen of Washington and Linda Danner of Sierra Vista.
Jack Schreuder, Director of Facilities, received the district’s nomination for TCOE Administrator of the Year.
“I think Jack’s biggest contribution to Dinuba Unified is the way he connects with students, staff and community members,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Hernandez. “He models excellence in all that he does and he is so professional in al of his interactions. He has instilled a new sense of pride in his employees to do their best work for the sake of out students.”
Also receiving a nomination was Robert Valenzuela, Learning Director at Lincoln Elementary School.
