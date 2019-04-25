Carolina Celaya
Carolina Celaya, a resident of Fresno, died April 8, 2019. She was 91.
She was a supervisor.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Surviving family members include a daughter, a brother, two sisters, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Robert F. Hofer
Robert F. Hofer, a resident of Dinuba, died April 18, 2019. He was 88.
He was a teacher.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Dinuba.
Surviving family members include a spouse, three sons, three daughters, three brothers, 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Pilar Lopez
Pilar Lopez, a resident of Dinuba, died April 14, 2019. He was 86.
He was a farm laborer.
Services were held Wednesday, April 24 at St. Catherine’s Church.
Surviving family members include four sons, three daughters, 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
