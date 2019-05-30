Javier Godinez
Javier Godinez, a resident of Orange Cove, died May 21, 2019. He was 72.
He was a field laborer.
Services were held on Saturday, May 25 at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove.
Surviving family members include his wife, five sons, two daughters, 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Irma Yolanda Gonzalez
Irma Yolanda Gonzalez, a resident of Dinuba, died May 25, 2019. She was 48.
She was a homemaker.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30 at 4 p.m. at the family home. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
Surviving family members include her husband, three sons, two daughters, two brothers, six sisters and a grandchild.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
