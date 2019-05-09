Miguel Angel Hernandez
Miguel Angel Hernandez, a resident of Sanger, died April 10, 2019. He was 21.
He was a handyman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. at the chapel. Mass will be held Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler.
Surviving family members include his mother, three brothers and three sisters.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Emily Rodriguez
Emily Rodriguez, a resident of Dinuba, died May 5, 2019. She was 67.
Surviving family members include four brothers.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel handled the arrangements.
Anna Lee Smith
Anna Lee Smith, a resident of Dinuba, died April 29, 2019. She was 85.
She was a homemaker.
Services were held May 6.
Surviving family members include four sons, a daughter, a brother, 18 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Dopkins Funeral Chapel handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.