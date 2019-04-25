The Dinuba High girls softball team dropped a 5-2 game to Paso Robles on last Tuesday afternoon to end the Easter Classic Softball on a rough note as the Emperors finished with a 1-3 record.
“We were running on fumes that game,” said coach Bryan Patterson.
In their opener against Clovis West, Dinuba led 5-1 heading into the third inning before the Golden Eagles rallied for a 6-5 win.
“We made some mistakes in the middle of the game,” Patterson said.
Dinuba was entering the final day of play on the heels of a 6-4 win over Bullard.
With the game tied at 3-all, Dinuba went ahead 4-3 on an run-scoring single from Jordynn Acevedo to drive in Kayla Villareal. A one-out double by Alexa Garcia put runners on 2nd and 3rd. The Emperors’ next batter, Juliana Flores, hit a single to score Garcia and Dinuba kept the rally going as Kirsten Martinez followed with an RBI single.
Bullard scored a run in the bottom half of the inning and had a runner at 3rd with two outs, before Martinez closed the game on a groundout.
The Knights, who trailed 3-2 entering the sixth inning, had consecutive doubles from Jazmine Castenada and Leilyn Alvarez. Bullard tied the game on an error as the Knights had runners at the corner. Martinez got Sarah Moite to line out to third baseman Faith Hernandez and the next batter also lined out. Dinuba avoided any further damage as Sariah Ayala hit a grounder to Garcia, who went to first baseman Flores for the third out.
Dinuba got on the scoreboard first on an error by the Knights for a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Bullard answered with a run in the second on an RBI double from Emmerson Lee. In the bottom half of the inning, the Emperors answered as F. Hernandez hit a single and Alyssa Hernandez drew a walk. Villareal gave DHS a 2-1 lead with an RBI single to centerfield. The Emperors’ scoring threat ended on a double play.
In the fourth inning, Villareal hit a one-out double and scored on a single to right field by E. Flores. Acevedo then followed with an RBI single to centerfield. Flores drew a walk to load the bases for Martinez, who grounded out to second base.
Dinuba outhit Bullard, 13-9, led by Garcia, who had three hits. Acevedo, Martinez, and Villareal had two hits apiece.
In the tourney opener, the Emperors dropped a tough 2-1 game to Central. The Grizzlies’ Mia Hernandez had the eventual game-winning hit on a line drive to centerfield to score Rosine Florez.
Emperors stranded 11 runners on base and outhit Central, 6-3. Garcia led the team with two hits. Martinez suffered the loss despite holding the Grizzlies to three hits with 11 strikeouts.
“We got runners on base but we couldn’t get that one key hit,” Patterson said.
Dinuba entered the tournament with some momentum after a 14-2 Central Sequioa League win against Immanuel on Thursday.
J. Flores had a big game with two doubles and four RBI’s. Isela Villareal had two hits and three RBI’s. Also driving in runs for Dinuba were A. Hernandez, Haley Amador, and Hailee Zapien.
J. Flores was the winning pitcher as she held the Eagles to four hits and recorded eight strikeouts.
