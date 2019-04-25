In an art competition put on by Vans with a grand prize of $75,000, Sierra Vista High School in Dinuba has been named a finalist.
Among the 500 qualifying schools, Vans chose 50 schools based on design, craftsmanship and overall execution to continue to the next competition phase. Each school designed two pairs of Vans shoes around themes representing ‘Local Flavor’ and ‘Off the Wall.’ Each school also submitted an Impact Document to further explain how the monetary donation would benefit their school’s art program and community.
“Each year, we’re blown away by the imagination of our youth across the country as they redefine Vans as a literal canvas for their creative expression,” stated Kristy Van Doren, Vans Senior Director Brand Marketing for North America. “Our 10th anniversary year was no exception, as each of the top 50 semi-finalists offered unique representation and distinct storytelling through their shoe designs. As the competition proceeds, we encourage communities to support these students so that they can continue to change the world of art and how it comes to life.”
Sierra Vista’s Jose Romero did the artwork for the theme ‘Local Flavor’, depicting a citrus motif. Hesvin Gonzalez did the artwork for the theme ‘Off the Wall’ and used outer space and an astronaut to express his art.
Andrew Delgado wrote the Impact Document, telling how the school would benefit from receiving the grand prize.
When asked what the school would do if they won, art teacher Amy Coats said, “Technology is driving every industry these days, so I’d like to invest in updated technology. Also, I would like to be able to expose the students to college campuses.”
Coats said the money would also go towards art supplies.
This year’s winner will be determined by online votes and voting started on Tuesday and will continue through Friday, May 3, at https://customculture.vans.com/. Votes will help determine the top five finalists who will move on and get a chance to win the grand prize of $75,000 towards their high school art program.
Public vote is the time for schools to excite and involve their communities and help take them one step closer to winning the $75,000 grand prize. With support from partners including Journeys, Yoobi, Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and Americans for the Arts (AFTA), this year’s winner will be surprised with a special event and a $75,000 check for the school’s art program
The four runner-up schools will not leave empty-handed as they will receive a limited-edition gift from Vans and a $10,000 donation to their art programs.
Vans Custom Culture continues to provide a platform for high school students to embrace their creativity and self-expression. As art education budgets are often the first to be cut, Vans puts it foot forward and strives to contribute more than $1,000,000 behind youth culture and creativity.
