Orosi High senior Fernando Vargas won the boys triple jump with a mark of 38-feet-10 inches to highlight the Cardinals’ efforts at the All-Sierra Championships on May 1 in Fowler.
As a team, Orosi was fifth overall with 38.5 points trailing Fowler (40), Mendota (51), Coalinga (70) and California City, who racked up 118 points.
Chris Huerta finished second in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He posted a time of 16.91 in the 110, just .37 behind Mendota’s Marvin Cornejo, who won the 300 in 42.61, while Huerta clocked in a 43.64.
Claudio Vasquez was third in the 200 in a time of 23.58, just behind California City’s Chandler Howell (23.37) and Robert Mitchell (22.83). Vasquez was also tied for fifth with Julian Mendoza of Firebaugh as they were timed in 11.61.
In the 800 meters, Chris Martinez set a PR with a time of 2 minutes, 11.57 seconds to finish fourth overall. In the 400, Aiden Rodriguez was fifth in a time of 56.14.
David Ceceilio had a PR in the 3200 with a time of 11:32.03 as the senior finished ninth overall and he was 10th in the 1600 (5:04.08).
Vargas and Aaron De la Cruz were 9th and 10th with marks of 18-feet-2 ¼ inches and 18-1.
Freshman Victoria Trevino finished had a pair of fourth place finishes to pace the girls squad as Orosi was 5th with 26 points. Trevino was 4th in the triple jump with a mark of 30-feet-10 inches, the 100 hurdles in 19.45 and was fifth in the long jump with a personal best of 15-3.
Sophomore Melanie Davila had a PR in the 300 low hurdles with a time of 52 flat as she finished 2nd. Also recording a PR in the 800 meters was freshman Alejandra Lopez, who finished with a time of 2:37.43.
In the 100 meters, Yesenia Hernandez was timed in 13.57 for seventh place.
Rhenzel Campos was 11th in the discus with a throw of 77-3 and Aimee Quevedo was 13th at 73-2. In the shot put, Campos was 12th at 26-8 and Laisha Arteaga was 15th (25-3).
Rosamond won the team crown with 100 points just ahead of Fowler, who was 2nd place with (99) while Coalinga (75) was 3rd and Fresno Christian (33) took 4th.
